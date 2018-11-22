Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sinks team's chances with two picks

Stafford completed 28 of 38 passes for 236 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Stafford's final line was adequate in terms of completion percentage and yardage, but an absence of touchdown passes coupled with his two interceptions told the tale of the afternoon. The veteran quarterback's first pick was returned for a touchdown by Eddie Jackson with six minutes remaining and the game deadlocked at 16-16. However, Stafford appeared to be on his way to rallying the Lions for a potential game-tying touchdown before he was intercepted yet again by Kyle Fuller at the Bears' 11-yard line on a third-down throw intended for Michael Roberts. Stafford has both of his multi-interception games over the last three contests, and he's clearly struggling in the absence of receivers Marvin Jones (knee) and the recently traded Golden Tate. Stafford will look to regroup in a Week 13 battle versus the dominant Rams on Dec. 2.