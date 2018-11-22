Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sinks team's chances with two picks
Stafford completed 28 of 38 passes for 236 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Lions' 23-16 loss to the Bears on Thursday.
Stafford's final line was adequate in terms of completion percentage and yardage, but an absence of touchdown passes coupled with his two interceptions told the tale of the afternoon. The veteran quarterback's first pick was returned for a touchdown by Eddie Jackson with six minutes remaining and the game deadlocked at 16-16. However, Stafford appeared to be on his way to rallying the Lions for a potential game-tying touchdown before he was intercepted yet again by Kyle Fuller at the Bears' 11-yard line on a third-down throw intended for Michael Roberts. Stafford has both of his multi-interception games over the last three contests, and he's clearly struggling in the absence of receivers Marvin Jones (knee) and the recently traded Golden Tate. Stafford will look to regroup in a Week 13 battle versus the dominant Rams on Dec. 2.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Avoids mistakes in Week 11 win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pair of touchdowns in losing effort•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Held under 200 yards•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Turns the ball over twice in loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses two scores in win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pair of touchdowns in Week 5 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...