Stafford (thumb) did not practice Wednesday.
The Lions are optimistic that Stafford will be able to play through a partial tear in a ligament in his right thumb without missing time, but he'll likely need to practice prior to Sunday's game in Carolina in order to suit up. The 32-year-old will have two more practice opportunities to prove that he's not at significant risk of exacerbating his injury and that his throwing ability is unhindered.
