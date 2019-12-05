Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sits out practice
Stafford (back/hip) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Though he's listed with two injuries on the Lions' official report, the multiple fractured bones in Stafford's back remain his primary concern at this juncture. Stafford hasn't given up hope on playing again this season, but he'll almost certainly be in store for a fifth straight absence Week 14 in Minnesota. David Blough will work as the Lions' starting quarterback until Stafford is deemed ready to reclaim those duties.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Still not practicing•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Still 'week-to-week'•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Ruled out again•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Unlikely to play Thanksgiving Day•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Intends to play again this season•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sidelined at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...