Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sits out practice

Stafford (back/hip) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Though he's listed with two injuries on the Lions' official report, the multiple fractured bones in Stafford's back remain his primary concern at this juncture. Stafford hasn't given up hope on playing again this season, but he'll almost certainly be in store for a fifth straight absence Week 14 in Minnesota. David Blough will work as the Lions' starting quarterback until Stafford is deemed ready to reclaim those duties.

