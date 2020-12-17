Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Stafford (rib/thumb) won't practice Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Stafford is missing his second practice in a row while he tends to a painful rib-cartilage injury, in addition to a more minor right thumb concern that he's been playing through since mid-November. Bevell noted earlier this week that Stafford doesn't necessarily need to practice in order to play Sunday against the Titans, but even in that scenario, his status would most likely come down to a game-day decision. Chase Daniel will direct the first-team offense for the second straight day, staying prepared for a potential starting assignment if Stafford doesn't receive the green light to play this weekend.
