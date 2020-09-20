Stafford completed 20 of 33 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Packers. He added one carry for four yards,

Stafford's four-yard touchdown to Marvin Jones put Detroit up 14-3 late in the first quarter, but it was all Packers from there. Green Bay's subsequent 31-0 run included a pick-six that Stafford threw from his own end zone, but the veteran quarterback finally halted the Packers' scoring streak with a 24-yard touchdown to Marvin Hall early in the fourth quarter. Stafford will bring a 3:2 TD:INT into a Week 3 trip to Arizona.