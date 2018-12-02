Lions' Matthew Stafford: Solid in defeat
Stafford completed 20 of 33 passes for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Lions' 30-16 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He also gained two yards on his sole rush and lost a fumble.
Stafford turned in a serviceable stat line for fantasy purposes, but he still committed another pair of turnovers, including an interception in the end zone with 17 seconds remaining that snuffed out any last hopes the Lions may have had of completing a comeback. The veteran signal-caller is clearly hampered in an offense that's now down two of its top three receivers from the start of the season, and that was missing star rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) on Sunday as well. Stafford has now thrown three interceptions in the last pair of contests, and he's completed 62.2 percent or less of his passes in three of his last four contests overall, a period that largely encompasses the time period since Marvin Jones went down with what would turn out to be a season-ending knee injury. Stafford will hope to at least have Johnson at his disposal when the Lions visit the Cardinals in Week 14.
