Lions' Matthew Stafford: Starts week limited
Stafford (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Stafford played through the same injury during Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals, completing 15 of 23 passes for a career-low 101 yards. He should be able to play again this week, but there isn't much cause for optimism in a road matchup with a Buffalo defense that's yielding just 6.4 yards per pass attempt (second best).
