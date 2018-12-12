Lions' Matthew Stafford: Starts week limited

Stafford (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford played through the same injury during Sunday's 17-3 win over the Cardinals, completing 15 of 23 passes for a career-low 101 yards. He should be able to play again this week, but there isn't much cause for optimism in a road matchup with a Buffalo defense that's yielding just 6.4 yards per pass attempt (second best).

