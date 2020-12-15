Stafford has been diagnosed with a rib cartilage injury, which leaves his status cloudy for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford was removed from the Lions' Week 14 loss in the fourth quarter after getting sandwiched by two Packers defenders. Fortunately for the signal-caller, X-rays were returned negative, but the Lions aren't "optimistic" he'll be available Week 15. Stafford is notorious for playing through the pain, though, so his status -- especially at practice -- bears watching as the weekend approaches. If he's forced to miss his first game of the season Sunday, Stafford will yield QB duties to Chase Daniel.