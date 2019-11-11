Lions' Matthew Stafford: Status uncertain moving forward
Stafford (back) is considered "day by day, week by week" by coach Matt Patricia going forward, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
A limited practice participant throughout last week, Stafford was planning to play in Sunday's eventual 20-13 loss to the Bears, but Patricia made the quarterback inactive after team doctors explained the risks of playing. The head coach said the decision was made Sunday morning, while a few players on the team claim they found out Saturday. Whatever the case, Stafford seems to be in danger of missing additional time while he recovers from multiple back fractures, starting with a Week 11 home game against the Cowboys. Replacement starter Jeff Driskel completed 27 of 46 passes for 269 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a Week 10 loss to Chicago.
