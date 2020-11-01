Stafford completed 24 of 42 passes for 336 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 41-21 loss to Indianapolis. He also rushed once for 10 yards and lost a fumble.

Failing to overcome a stagnant running game against a tough Colts defense, Stafford came through in the stat sheet but he did not have a good game in reality. The veteran seemingly missed a number of completable passes and his two turnovers - a fumble and a pick-six - combined with an injury to top receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) to prevent Detroit from getting out of an early hole. Fortunately for the entire Lions offense, Week 9 brings a get-right matchup against a porous Minnesota defense that allowed the third-most yards per pass attempt leaguewide (8.5) before suffering numerous injuries in the secondary during Sunday's game against Green Bay.