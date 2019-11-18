Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Still considered week-to-week

Coach Matt Patricia said Stafford remains "week-to-week" ahead of Sunday's game against the Redskins, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

It was previously revealed that Stafford has a six-week injury due to fractured bones in his back, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, although that doesn't mean the veteran signal caller will sit out for the entire six weeks. Patricia's announcement Monday puts Stafford on track to miss a third straight game Week 12, so Jeff Driskel is expected to start under center against the Redskins.

