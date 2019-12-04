Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Still not practicing

Stafford (back/hip) did not practice Wednesday.

Stafford hasn't practiced in any capacity over the last four weeks while nursing fractured bones in his back, and he should still be considered week-to-week. The veteran signal-caller is keeping the door open on a potential late-season return, but his chances of suiting up against the Vikings on Sunday are looking slim at best. With Jeff Driskel (hamstring) now on IR, the Lions will roll with David Blough under center as long as Stafford is unable to go. Kyle Sloter will serve as the team's backup.

