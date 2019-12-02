Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Still 'week-to-week'

Coach Matt Patricia said Stafford (back/hip) remains "week-to-week," Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Stafford has missed four consecutive contests due to fractures in his back and has four more chances to return to the field before season's end. As Patricia told Birkett, the Lions are "going to keep that door open" for Stafford to be active again "out of respect for Matthew and his competitiveness." While they likely won't risk the health of their franchise quarterback, the Lions have already used two different QBs during Stafford's absence. With Jeff Driskel (hamstring) moving to IR this past weekend, David Blough is expected to start his second game in a row Sunday against the Vikings, while Kyle Sloter was plucked from the Cardinals' practice squad to serve as the backup.

