Lions' Matthew Stafford: Still 'week-to-week'
Coach Matt Patricia said Stafford (back/hip) remains "week-to-week," Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Stafford has missed four consecutive contests due to fractures in his back and has four more chances to return to the field before season's end. As Patricia told Birkett, the Lions are "going to keep that door open" for Stafford to be active again "out of respect for Matthew and his competitiveness." While they likely won't risk the health of their franchise quarterback, the Lions have already used two different QBs during Stafford's absence. With Jeff Driskel (hamstring) moving to IR this past weekend, David Blough is expected to start his second game in a row Sunday against the Vikings, while Kyle Sloter was plucked from the Cardinals' practice squad to serve as the backup.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Ruled out again•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Unlikely to play Thanksgiving Day•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Intends to play again this season•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sidelined at practice Wednesday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Still considered week-to-week•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Has six-week injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...