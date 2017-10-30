Lions' Matthew Stafford: Struggles in red zone
Stafford completed 27 of 45 passes for 423 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers. He added 11 rushing yards on his lone carry.
Stafford's day went smoother than expected thanks to an impressive performance from his injury-depleted offensive line that was going against one of the best defenses in the league. However, he was seemingly reliant on big plays the entire evening and failed to find paydirt despite having numerous chances in the red zone. While this was only his first zero-touchdown performance of the season, Stafford was blanked on six occasions last season (including playoffs), which shows the downside of captaining the Lions' one-dimensional offense.
