Stafford completed 18 of 33 passes for 178 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions during Sunday's 20-0 loss to Carolina. He also rushed four times for five yards.

Toughing out a thumb injury and playing with neither D'Andre Swift (concussion) or Kenny Golladay (hip), Stafford was unable to take advantage of an inviting matchup against a sliding Panthers defense. While his numbers would have looked better had a 51-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones not been flagged for an illegal offensive formation, Stafford clearly seemed to be affected by his injury and, given the offense's subsequent struggles moving the ball, it wouldn't be a surprise if Detroit gives Stafford time to heal in the coming weeks. If not, Stafford at least will have an even better matchup in Week 12 against a Texans defense that is allowing the sixth-most yards per pass attempt (7.8) in 2020.