Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suffers hand injury Sunday

Stafford is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Baltimore due to a right hand injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Stafford was holding the hand tenderly as he walked to the locker room in the middle of the fourth quarter. If he fails to reenter the contest, he'll finish the day having completed 24 of 29 passes for 292 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Jake Rudock takes over the offense in Stafford's stead.