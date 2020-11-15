Stafford completed 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 30-27 win against Washington. Afterward, he said he'll undergo X-rays on his right thumb, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Stafford had three completions of at least 25 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown to Marvin Hall and a 27-yard TD to Marvin Jones to account for the Lions' first two scores. He's surpassed 300 yards through the air in just two of nine games this season, but Sunday's outing marked his third of the season without a pick. Stafford's postgame comments indicate he may be dealing with a health concern, as he told Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit that his right hand "didn't fell so hot" when he attempted to grip the ball at one point. Consequently, Stafford's status will be one to watch in the coming days.