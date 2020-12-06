Stafford (thumb) is active for Sunday's game at Chicago.
Stafford will play through a slight ligament tear in his right thumb for a fourth consecutive contest. In the first three, he completed 65 percent of his passes for 749 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. However, Stafford still won't have his top running back or wide receiver -- D'Andre Swift (illness) and Kenny Golladay (hip) -- at his disposal.
