Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Friday

Stafford is on the Lions' sidelines with pads and a helmet before Friday's preseason game against the Raiders, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Stafford wasn't warming up with the Lions' pass catchers, so initial reports favored him sitting this one out. It's still not guaranteed that Stafford will play, but most quarterbacks in his situation would be in street clothes otherwise.

