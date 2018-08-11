Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Friday
Stafford is on the Lions' sidelines with pads and a helmet before Friday's preseason game against the Raiders, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Stafford wasn't warming up with the Lions' pass catchers, so initial reports favored him sitting this one out. It's still not guaranteed that Stafford will play, but most quarterbacks in his situation would be in street clothes otherwise.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Unlikely to dress Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Working with Golladay•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses three scores in finale•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: In line to play Week 17•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Scuffles in loss to Bengals•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Breezes past Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...