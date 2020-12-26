Stafford (rib/right thumb) is listed as active Saturday against the Buccaneers.

Stafford's status was less up in the air than a week ago, but he still was questionable due to a rib-cartilage injury and slight ligament tear in his right thumb. Tampa Bay's defense has been vulnerable through the air, allowing the ninth-most passing yards per game (255.3) this season. However, Stafford again will be without his top wide receiver in Kenny Golladay (hip).

