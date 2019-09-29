Play

Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Sunday

Stafford (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stafford dealt with hip discomfort that grew worse as Week 4 prep went on, resulting in a limited practice Friday and questionable designation for this contest. Schefter's source further relayed, "This is the closest he's probably been to not playing, but he's planning on going." The statement is referencing Stafford's consecutive start streak, which reaches 132 on Sunday.

