Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Sunday
Stafford (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stafford dealt with hip discomfort that grew worse as Week 4 prep went on, resulting in a limited practice Friday and questionable designation for this contest. Schefter's source further relayed, "This is the closest he's probably been to not playing, but he's planning on going." The statement is referencing Stafford's consecutive start streak, which reaches 132 on Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Plans to play through pain•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Remains on track for Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should be fine to play•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Dealing with hip injury•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Pulls out another victory•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Leads fourth-quarter comeback•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4