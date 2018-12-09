Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Week 14
Stafford (back) is listed as active Sunday in Arizona, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Stafford will shrug off the back injury that limited him in practice all week, making his 125th start in a row in the process. Although he can be relied upon to be available from game to game, his current weapons don't give him the best chance to succeed. With Golden Tate in Philadelphia, Marvin Jones (knee) on injured reserve and Kerryon Johnson (knee) inactive, Stafford has had modest production the last two contests, totaling 481 yards and one touchdown versus three interceptions.
