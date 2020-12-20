Stafford (ribs/thumb) is listed as active Sunday in Tennessee.

Stafford was knocked out of the Lions' Week 14 loss to the Packers with a rib cartilage injury, which contained him to one limited practice prior to this game. Friday's session and a pregame workout Sunday seemingly are enough for Detroit's medical and training staff to clear him to suit up against a Titans defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (281.8) and most touchdowns passes (28, tied with two other teams) in 13 games this season.

