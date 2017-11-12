Lions' Matthew Stafford: Three second-half touchdowns in comeback win
Stafford completed 17 of 26 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding 17 yards on four carries in Sunday's 38-24 win over Cleveland.
Stafford got some help from his teammates early on, as Detroit's two first-half touchdowns came on a running play and a fumble recovery. The league's highest-paid quarterback earned his money late, however, turning a 24-17 deficit into a 38-24 win with three touchdown passes in the final 16 minutes. Those scores of eight, 29 and 40 yards raised Stafford's touchdown-to-interception ratio to 17:5.
