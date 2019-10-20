Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws four TD passes
Stafford completed 30 of 45 pass attempts for 364 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.
Stafford completed 67 percent of his passes and averaged a respectable 8.1 yards per attempt, despite facing a tough Minnesota defense. Kerryon Johnson was injured early in the contest and forced Detroit to lean on the passing game even more, to which Stafford responded with four touchdown strikes to Marvin Jones. It was his fourth game with multiple touchdown passes this season and the second time he's exceeded 350 passing yards. Stafford will enjoy a favorable matchup in his next game Sunday against the Giants.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Zero TDs in one-point loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Almost leads upset effort•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Plans to play through pain•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Remains on track for Sunday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should be fine to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...