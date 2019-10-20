Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws four TD passes

Stafford completed 30 of 45 pass attempts for 364 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.

Stafford completed 67 percent of his passes and averaged a respectable 8.1 yards per attempt, despite facing a tough Minnesota defense. Kerryon Johnson was injured early in the contest and forced Detroit to lean on the passing game even more, to which Stafford responded with four touchdown strikes to Marvin Jones. It was his fourth game with multiple touchdown passes this season and the second time he's exceeded 350 passing yards. Stafford will enjoy a favorable matchup in his next game Sunday against the Giants.