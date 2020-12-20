Stafford completed 22 of 32 pass attempts for 252 yards and one touchdown, adding 12 rushing yards on a pair of carries during Sunday's 46-25 loss to Tennessee.

The veteran signal-caller proved capable of overcoming rib and thumb injuries to notch his 14th start of 2020, but he was held under 255 passing yards for the seventh time despite a favorable matchup against the Titans. A 23:9 TD:INT is relatively efficient from Stafford, but his upside is capped by the fact that he has nine different performances of one or fewer passing TDs this season. Stafford's Week 16 opponent, Tampa Bay, conceded 356 passing yards and three passing scores to Atlanta's Matt Ryan on Sunday, providing optimism for a statistical bounceback.