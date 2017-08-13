Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws pick in preseason debut

Stafford completed two of three passes for 36 yards and an interception in Sunday's preseason win over the Colts.

Stafford's lone drive of the game started off nicely with completions to Ameer Abdullah and TJ Jones before ending in an unlucky pick. Such small sample sizes mean little at this point in the season. What's more important to Stafford fans is the impressive initial outings of rookie targets Kenny Golladay and Michael Roberts. The depth and diversity of Detroit's receiving corps provided Stafford with a number of one-on-one opportunities last year. With two more in the arsenal, Stafford should be all the more dangerous in a contract year.