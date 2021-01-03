Stafford completed 20 of 31 passes for 293 yards with three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 37-35 loss to Minnesota. He added nine rushing yards on two attempts.

Toughing out ankle, rib and thumb injuries, Stafford put forth an admirable effort despite a third-quarter interception that may have been the difference in the game. He probably should have had a fourth touchdown pass, but a third-quarter bomb to Marvin Jones was overturned on review and Stafford will close the books on the 2020 season with 4,093 passing yards and 26 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. However, despite those respectable numbers plus the fact that Stafford remains under contract through 2023, it's not certain that the 32-year-old gunslinger will return to Detroit next season. With the organization in the market for both a new head coach and general manager, it's possible the Lions - who owe Stafford a $10 million bonus on the fifth day of the 2021 league year - will bring in decision makers that prefer to groom a younger option. Adding more uncertainty to Stafford's offseason is his rehab from his injuries, but the quarterback at least doesn't believe he'll need surgery to address the ligament damage in his thumb, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.