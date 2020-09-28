Stafford completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 270 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals.

Stafford completed 71 percent of his passes while spreading the ball around to nine different receivers. He threw touchdown passes to Kenny Golladay and Jesse James while avoiding a turnover for the first time this season. Stafford's average of 8.7 yards per attempt was also his best of the season and is likely a direct result of Golladay making his season debut. Better things could be in store for Stafford and the Detroit offense, starting with next Sunday's matchup with the Saints.