Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws two touchdowns in loss to Cowboys

Stafford completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 307 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.

Stafford completed 80 percent of his passes as he averaged a healthy 10.2 yards per attempt. His overall numbers were driven by a pair of long touchdown passes to Golden Tate, including one in the final minutes which put the visitors ahead. Unfortunately for Stafford, his team fell to 1-3 on a field goal in the final seconds, but he's been excellent over the last three weeks and is averaging 305 yards per game to go along with a 7:1 TD:INT ratio during that span. He'll look to keep it up in what could be a shootout with the Packers next Sunday.