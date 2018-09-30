Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws two touchdowns in loss to Cowboys
Stafford completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 307 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Cowboys.
Stafford completed 80 percent of his passes as he averaged a healthy 10.2 yards per attempt. His overall numbers were driven by a pair of long touchdown passes to Golden Tate, including one in the final minutes which put the visitors ahead. Unfortunately for Stafford, his team fell to 1-3 on a field goal in the final seconds, but he's been excellent over the last three weeks and is averaging 305 yards per game to go along with a 7:1 TD:INT ratio during that span. He'll look to keep it up in what could be a shootout with the Packers next Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Leads upset over New England•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Bounces back in Week 2 loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Dreadful in blowout loss•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks mediocre again•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Should see extended playing time Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Limited action in preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....