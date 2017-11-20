Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws two touchdowns

Stafford completed 21 of 31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 win over Chicago.

Stafford has been quietly impressive this season, with multiple touchdown passes in seven of 10 games. His numbers over Detroit's three-game winning streak have been superb, though. He's posted a seven:one touchdown:interception ratio and an absurd 10.1 yards per attempt. Stafford is humming, but it'll be interesting to see if his luck runs out next week against Minnesota. Stafford was held to 209 passing yards and no touchdowns against the Vikings' stout defense earlier this season.