Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws two touchdowns
Stafford completed 21 of 31 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 win over Chicago.
Stafford has been quietly impressive this season, with multiple touchdown passes in seven of 10 games. His numbers over Detroit's three-game winning streak have been superb, though. He's posted a seven:one touchdown:interception ratio and an absurd 10.1 yards per attempt. Stafford is humming, but it'll be interesting to see if his luck runs out next week against Minnesota. Stafford was held to 209 passing yards and no touchdowns against the Vikings' stout defense earlier this season.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Three second-half touchdowns in comeback win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Excellent in win over Packers•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Struggles in red zone•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses three scores, three picks•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Playing Sunday•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...