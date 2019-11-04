Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tops 400-yard mark vs. Raiders
Stafford completed 26 of 41 pass attempts for 406 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders.
Stafford set a new season high in yardage as he spread the ball around to eight different receivers. He completed touchdown passes to Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, and J.D. McKissic while improving his TD:INT over the last three weeks to 10:3. Moreover, Stafford was a bit unlucky on his lone interception, which came on a brilliant one-handed pick on a well-thrown ball into the end zone. He won't face an ideal matchup next Sunday in Chicago, but his recent success makes him worthy of fantasy consideration nonetheless.
