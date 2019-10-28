Lions' Matthew Stafford: Torches Giants in victory
Stafford completed 25 of 32 pass attempts for 342 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Giants.
Stafford completed an exceptional 78 percent of his passes while averaging 10.7 yards per attempt. He made a splash with some big plays on the day, including a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Hall and a 41-yard strike to Kenny Golladay. Stafford has been prolific over the last two weeks, completing 71 percent of his attempts for seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions. He'll look to continue his recent success in another favorable matchup against the Raiders on the road next Sunday.
