Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses a touchdown in loss
Stafford completed 25 of 45 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 yards on the ground in Sunday's 30-26 loss to Atlanta.
Stafford was bottled up for much of Sunday's game, forced underneath with the exception of a pair of shots downfield to T.J. Jones. The Lions were unable to put up an offensive touchdown until late in the third quarter. While he was devastatingly close to ending the game with another scoring strike to Golden Tate, the play ended up coming up just short. Sunday's result aside, Stafford is on pace surpass his career average in completion percentage while setting marks career marks in touchdown:interception ratio. He gets another tough matchup next week, however, against a vaunted Minnesota defense.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses two touchdowns in win•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses four TDs against Cards•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Staying in Detroit•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Handed Monday off•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Finds groove Friday versus Patriots•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: No decision on contract talks•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...