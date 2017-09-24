Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses a touchdown in loss

Stafford completed 25 of 45 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown while adding 19 yards on the ground in Sunday's 30-26 loss to Atlanta.

Stafford was bottled up for much of Sunday's game, forced underneath with the exception of a pair of shots downfield to T.J. Jones. The Lions were unable to put up an offensive touchdown until late in the third quarter. While he was devastatingly close to ending the game with another scoring strike to Golden Tate, the play ended up coming up just short. Sunday's result aside, Stafford is on pace surpass his career average in completion percentage while setting marks career marks in touchdown:interception ratio. He gets another tough matchup next week, however, against a vaunted Minnesota defense.