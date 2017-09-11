Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses four TDs against Cards

Stafford completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 292 yards, four touchdowns and one interception Sunday during the Lions' 35-23 victory over the Cardinals. He also rushed twice for 14 yards.

After throwing a pick-six on his very first pass of the day, Stafford bounced back in impressive fashion and ultimately rallied the Lions to 26 straight points after falling behind 17-9 late in the third quarter. Twice he connected with rookie Kenny Golladay for touchdowns of 10 and 45 yards, but also found Marvin Jones and Theo Riddick for short-range scores as well -- with all of this coming against last season's fourth-ranked pass defense. However, it should be noted that the Cardinals almost completely shut down Detroit's running game (3.0 YPC), so Stafford was almost forced to take to the air to put up points. With that said, the Georgia product could be in for a similar situation next week against a Giants defense that allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in 2016 but just the 23rd-most passing yards.