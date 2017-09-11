Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses four TDs against Cards
Stafford completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 292 yards, four touchdowns and one interception Sunday during the Lions' 35-23 victory over the Cardinals. He also rushed twice for 14 yards.
After throwing a pick-six on his very first pass of the day, Stafford bounced back in impressive fashion and ultimately rallied the Lions to 26 straight points after falling behind 17-9 late in the third quarter. Twice he connected with rookie Kenny Golladay for touchdowns of 10 and 45 yards, but also found Marvin Jones and Theo Riddick for short-range scores as well -- with all of this coming against last season's fourth-ranked pass defense. However, it should be noted that the Cardinals almost completely shut down Detroit's running game (3.0 YPC), so Stafford was almost forced to take to the air to put up points. With that said, the Georgia product could be in for a similar situation next week against a Giants defense that allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in 2016 but just the 23rd-most passing yards.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Staying in Detroit•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Handed Monday off•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Finds groove Friday versus Patriots•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: No decision on contract talks•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looks sharp through three series•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Throws pick in preseason debut•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...