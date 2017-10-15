Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses three scores, three picks
Stafford completed 25 of 52 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.
Who would have thought that the struggling New Orleans pass defense would be the cause of Stafford's first multi-interception game of the season? Stafford had gone four consecutive games without a pick. A large part of the problem can be found in the pace of the game as New Orleans led by three scores at the half and all three of Stafford's interceptions came afterward. Stafford has been at his best this season when he is able to disburse the ball and not force the issue. This should be a blip on the radar, but expect another tough test against Pittsburgh's zone-blitzing scheme, which has been among the stingiest defenses in the league, next week.
