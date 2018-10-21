Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses two scores in win
Stafford completed 18 of 22 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 32-21 win over Miami. He added nine yards on the ground on four carries.
What sort of alternate universe are we living in where Detroit runs for 248 yards and Stafford winds up with just 22 passing attempts? If this represents a continuation of a new, more balanced Lions offense, fans can probably expect a less dynamic, but more efficient Stafford. The Lions have boasted a 100-yard rusher twice in the past four games, with Stafford completing 72.8 percent of his passes during that span with a touchdown:interception ration of eight:one. After his methodical execution of a stingy Miami pass defense, Stafford takes on another defense ranked in the top five in the league in opponent passer rating, Seattle, next Sunday.
