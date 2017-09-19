Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses two touchdowns in win

Stafford completed 15 of 21 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Giants. He also rushed three times for 23 yards and lost a fumble.

Stafford followed his four-touchdown outing in Week 1 by throwing a pair of scores in the first half. However, besides Week 1 of the 2010 season -- when a shoulder injury forced him out before halftime -- Stafford's 122 yards marked the fewest of his career. With a lost fumble to boot, it wasn't a great night for Stafford, but his two touchdowns and second victory of the season should keep him satisfied. Looking ahead, the Lions' Week 3 matchup against the Falcons could end up being a shootout, which would surely favor a bounce back from Stafford statistically.