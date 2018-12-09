Lions' Matthew Stafford: Trending toward playing Week 14

Stafford (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, is expected to play, a source tells Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With 124 consecutive starts under his belt, Stafford is about as durable as they come at quarterback, so his status never looked to be in serious peril even after the back issue limited his participation in practice throughout the week. While he'll be less 100 percent healthy if he suits up, the greater concern for Stafford may be the lack of playmakers surrounding him on offense. For the third straight game, the Lions will be without the services of both top running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and top receiver Marvin Jones (knee, out for season). Those absences have undoubtedly contributed to Stafford's underwhelming stat line over the past two weeks, during which he's completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 481 yards (6.8 per attempt) and a 1:3 TD:INT.