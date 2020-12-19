Stafford (ribs/thumb) is trending towards playing in Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Stafford's availability at Friday's practice seemed to indicate this was a possibility, but it's still a reassuring notion nevertheless. Expect more information regarding the veteran quarterback's status to emerge well before the 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Questionable to face Titans•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Won't practice Friday•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Sitting out practice again•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Looking uncertain for Week 15•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Not practicing to begin week•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Status cloudy for Week 15•