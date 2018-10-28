Lions' Matthew Stafford: Turns the ball over twice in loss

Stafford completed 27 of 40 passes for 310 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle. He added six yards on one carry and a lost fumble on the ground.

Flushed out of the pocket, Stafford muscled the ball 39 yards downfield to a streak Marvin Jones for the game's first touchdown late in the first quarter. Detroit didn't strike again until the fourth quarter, when Seattle had already taken control of the game. The Lions did not have their new-found run game on Sunday and Stafford showed that, albeit in a losing effort, he is still able to pile up stats when counted on to run the whole show. His interception was just his second since Week 1 and he's thrown multiple touchdown passes six straight games in what has been a somewhat under-the-radar season. Next up is a Minnesota defense that, despite some early challenges, has climbed up into the top half of the league in opponent passer rating this season.