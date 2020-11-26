Stafford completed 28 of 42 passes for 295 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Thursday's 41-25 loss to the Texans.

He also gained three rushing yards on one carry and nearly caught a TD pass from Jamal Agnew on a trick play, but Stafford couldn't maintain possession as he hit the ground at the goal line. While there were more good moments for the Detroit offense than in last week's shutout, and the QB's sore thumb didn't seem to be an issue, there were plenty of bad plays too. Stafford tossed a pick-six to J.J. Watt, and his offensive line gave up four sacks and plenty of additional pressure. The Lions will face a tough test in Week 13 on the road against a Bears defense that's been among the best in the league in 2020.