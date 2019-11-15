Lions' Matthew Stafford: Unlikely to play Sunday
Head coach Matt Patricia does not anticipate Stafford (back) will play Sunday against the Cowboys, Tori Petry of the Lions' website reports.
It was reported last weekend that Stafford would likely miss several games, and it appears that recovery timeline remains accurate. The Lions will reveal whether or not Stafford has any chance to play when they release their final injury report of the week, but it's looking like Jeff Driskel will be back under center for Detroit in Week 11.
