Lions' Matthew Stafford: Unlikely to play Thanksgiving Day
Stafford (back) is considered unlikely to play in the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Despite sitting out for a third straight game in the Lions' Week 12 loss to the Redskins, Stafford hasn't thrown in the towel on 2019 even as the Lions have discussed shutting down the quarterback for the season. While he continues to battle multiple fractures in his back, Stafford has reportedly been "maniacal" about playing again, even though doing so could expose him to chronic problems in the years to come. Given that he hasn't resumed practicing since being diagnosed with the injury, Stafford has little chance of playing Thursday, but the Lions are likely to continue taking a week-to-week approach with the veteran signal-caller. Jeff Driskel will remain the team's starter under center until Stafford gets clearance to play again.
