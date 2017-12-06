Lions' Matthew Stafford: Very limited at practice

Despite being listed as a limited participant, Stafford didn't appear to make any throws at Wednesday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The Lions may have allowed Stafford to throw when the medi a wasn't watching, but he was limited to handing the ball off with his left hand while the press was around. Head coach Jim Caldwell confirmed that the bruising and swelling in Stafford's right hand is a significant issue, saying that his quarterback isn't yet out of the woods in terms of gaining clearance for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. This already seems to be trending toward a game-time decision, with 2016 sixth-round pick Jake Rudock in line to get the start if Stafford ultimately gets ruled out.