Stafford (ankle) hopes to suit up against the Vikings in Week 17, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Stafford was forced out of Saturday's loss to the Buccaneers after suffering an ankle sprain on the first drive, and he toughed out a rib-cartilage injury and a slight ligament tear in his right thumb during the Lions' previous two games. He doesn't anticipate undergoing offseason surgery to address the injury in his thumb, per Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. Stafford is set to undergo medical evaluation Wednesday before the Lions make a call on his status for Week 17, but given Detroit and Minnesota are both eliminated from playoff contention, it could make sense to simply sit the veteran signal-caller and preserve his health for 2021.