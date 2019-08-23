Lions' Matthew Stafford: Warming up Friday
Stafford is taking part in warmups Friday against the Bills, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
It looks like Stafford could get into some game action during this third preseason contest, which traditionally serves as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. If nothing else, Stafford's participation in warmups lends credence to his claims that last year's back injury is no longer bothering him.
More News
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Insists he's healthy•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: DNP against Texans•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Hobbled late in 2018•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Set to work with new coordinator•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Finishes 2018 on high note•
-
Lions' Matthew Stafford: Brutal performance in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...