Lions' Matthew Stafford: Warming up Friday

Stafford is taking part in warmups Friday against the Bills, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

It looks like Stafford could get into some game action during this third preseason contest, which traditionally serves as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. If nothing else, Stafford's participation in warmups lends credence to his claims that last year's back injury is no longer bothering him.

