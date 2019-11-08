Lions' Matthew Stafford: Week 10 status in question
Stafford (hip/back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago.
Stafford is tending to injuries unrelated to the one he played through earlier this season and at times during the 2018 campaign. He was limited by the back and hip concerns in practice all week, but there doesn't appear to be much worry about his availability this weekend. Look for the Lions to clarify Stafford's status approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
