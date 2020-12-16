Stafford (ribs) won't practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Birkett adds that the Lions still plan to take a call on Stafford's status for Sunday's game against the Titans until the end of the week. With that in mind, interim coach Darrell Bevell noted Wednesday that he's "totally comfortable with (Stafford) not practicing and playing in the game." If Stafford isn't able to play this weekend, however, Chase Daniel would figure to start in his place.
