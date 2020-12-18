Stafford (ribs/thumb) won't participate at Friday's practice, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old hasn't practiced this week while dealing with the rib-cartilage and thumb injuries, though that certainly doesn't rule him out for Sunday's matchup with the Titans. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Stafford is feeling better and will be traveling with the team to Tennessee, but the release of the injury report later Friday should provide a better idea of his availability for Sunday.
